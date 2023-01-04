Lewandowski Deserves Any Rest He Gets – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that he is confident Robert Lewandowski will be in his squad for a La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid despite an ongoing appeal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t expect Lewandowski to feature in the midweek Copa del Rey competition because the player needs a day off before the upcoming La Liga clash.

Xavi added that the Poland striker has had a lot of minutes under his belt this season, so he deserves the rest.

His words, “He has a lot of minutes under his belt. It’s a good match for him to rest. We have some very important matches coming up. Not just tomorrow, and we want him to be there. We think he’ll be able to play [against Atletico] so we rest him.”