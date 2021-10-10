Liverpool Can Beat Any Team This Season – Matip

Liverpool centre-back, Joel Matip has come out to say that his club is scared of no one this season. He recently revealed that he feels the Reds are capable of beating anyone in any competition.

According to him, he believes Liverpool is currently in good shape, and anything is possible if the players keep giving 100 per cent in every game.

Matip added that he is presently playing in his 6th season at LFC and his debut still feels like yesterday.

His words, “I think we are in good shape and we don’t have to be afraid of any team, but we have to play our football 100 percent.”

“It will be an intense and interesting season and we have a really good team. If we play at our 100 percent level, we can beat everyone.”

“This is my sixth year at Liverpool and, looking backwards, it feels like it has gone in the blink of an eye.”

“My first league game against a strong Tottenham side was really special. Unfortunately, it was only a draw, but it was brilliant for me to feel the shirt in a proper game. It’s not a great memory that it was a draw, but everybody remembers his first game.”

“I am already five years here and you get connected. You feel this amazing club even if you walk through the city. There are so many Liverpool supporters around the world that you just feel how big the club is and how many people love the club in their own special way. You just feel part of a really special thing.”

“To be in this environment helps you to grow and it has gone really well – really quickly – and now I hope to enjoy the next years here.”