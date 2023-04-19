Liverpool Deserved The Comeback Vs AC Milan In 2005 – Shevchenko

Ex-Ukraine striker, Andriy Shevchenko has come out to admit that Liverpool deserved to win the Champions League over AC Milan in 2005. This is coming after their miraculous comeback in Istanbul, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was clear that he and his AC Milan teammates lost focus after going 3 – 0 up, and he respects the determination shown by Liverpool to take advantage and win the competition.

Shevchenko added that he still cannot believe his chance to seal it vs Dudek was not seized, but that is the beauty of football.

His words, “Liverpool, you know the moment you lose attention a little bit that they can come back. After that, we concede three goals in six minutes, we continued to play a great game. We created so many chances, and we just believed we could turn this game and could win.”

“At the end of extra time, I had a great chance and a great save from Dudek. Actually, it’s hard to believe the ball didn’t go in. But this is the beauty of football. Anything can happen, I respect that. You deserved it probably because you believed more than us.”