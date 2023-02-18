I Did Not Ask Emiliano Martinez To Try To Score From A Corner – Unai Emery

Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery has come out to criticize Emiliano Martinez for leaving his box to go up for a corner in Saturday’s clash against Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he always urges his players to take the right decisions on the pitch, and he never asked the Argentine goalie to move up the pitch to try to score a corner.

Emery added that goalies rarely score goals from such situations, so it should be avoided.

His words, “Our game plan is, of course, quality really and on the pitch they have to take the decision. He decided in the last action to go to the corner offensively, but I don’t like it. But I told him nothing, before or after because in all my career I have never told our goalkeepers to do it and the statistical data is going against the teams that are going with the goalkeeper more than scoring any goals.”