Liverpool Don’t Need Gvardiol Right Now – John Barnes

Liverpool should not join the transfer race for Josko Gvardiol, John Barnes has said. He recently revealed that the club has other positions that require urgent attention, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Gvardiol was very good at the World Cup, the fact remains that he is not the kind of signing the Reds need at this present time.

Barnes added that Liverpool has Joe Gomez, Ibrahim Konate, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk as CB options, and that is good enough.

His words, “Josko Gvardiol was very good at the World Cup but I don’t necessarily think that we need him right now. We have Joe Gomez, Ibrahim Konate, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and they are very good players. So, it’s not at the centre-back position that we need new players.”

“He (Gvardiol) would be a very good addition. He has a lot of qualities and he is strong. He is a fantastic player who is very agile and mobile. I think he would be able to do a good job for Liverpool. But again, we can’t rely on individual quality. Even if we bring new players in, the team has to make them look good and not the other way around.”