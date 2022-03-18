Liverpool Must Accommodate Salah’s Salary Demands – Jose Enrique

Ex Liverpool defender, Jose Enrique has come out to say that Liverpool will be making a mistake if they let Salah go. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, both the player and the club would lose if Liverpool cannot accommodate the 29-year-old’s demands, so something should be worked out.

Enrique added that Salah is clearly seeing other world-class players who are playing in different positions but are earning a lot more than him.

His words, “I think it would be a big loss for him and for the club [if he left],”

“At the moment he is being completely respectful. I respect both sides, to be honest. Salah is seeing other world-class players who are playing in different positions but are earning a lot more than him.”

“He could ask ‘why am I not earning what they are earning? I am the best player this season in the Premier League, and in the world as well.”

“I understand his position and I understand at the same time the club’s position as well. They have a wage structure at the club. I’m sure they will want Salah to be the best earner at the club, but they maybe don’t want to approach those numbers,”

“I know what will happen, everyone knows. All the top players… Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world, Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers – if they keep doing well, they will be claiming for more money in the future. They will think that Salah is there… they won’t get what Salah will get but they will want to be close to Salah.”

“What is the risk if Salah opts to leave the Reds? Where is he going to go? To Real Madrid, PSG… places like that.”

“Yes, they will pay you more but are you going to be as happy as you are at Liverpool? You are a hero. You are a legend. If you stay at the club you can probably become the biggest player ever for the club, if he keeps doing these kinds of numbers.”

“It would be a massive mistake from both sides [if he left].”