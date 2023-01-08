Xavi Should Respect AD Ceuta – Jose Juan Romero

AD Ceuta coach, Jose Juan Romero has come out to blast Xavi Hernandez’s inappropriate comments after he said his side had been lucky to draw the third division side in the Copa del Rey round of 16. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes it was a very poor comment to make about his club, and Xavi should’ve shared his thoughts in a better manner.

Juan added that AD Ceuta will be very tough competition for Barcelona when they both clash in the Copa del Rey competition.

His words, “It wasn’t a very appropriate comment to make,” .

“He could have said it in another way. It hasn’t sat well with me, the club or anyone.”

“We won’t go into the game to ask for shirts, we will go after them. Then, after the game, we will see who was lucky.”

“Maybe he doesn’t know what it takes for teams to reach this stage because he’s had a much easier path as a coach,”

“I always try to have respect and, as I value the lower leagues so much, it’s not sat well with me. I admire Xavi. As a player, for me, he’s been one of the greatest Spain have produced, so it surprised me to be honest. I didn’t like it.”