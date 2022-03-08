Liverpool Shouldn’t Throw Away The Present While Trying To Build A Future – Owen

Ex Liverpool player, Michael Owen has come out to say that it would be shocking if the club allows either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane to leave this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if no one will blame the club for trying to build for the future, Liverpool should note that their present with players like Mane and Salah is also very important.

Owen added that it is actually possible for clubs to throw away their future by making wrong decisions in the present.

His words, “I would be very surprised if anybody leaves. Liverpool have built for the future, yes, but the here and now is still so important.”

“You can wish your life away planning for the future, thinking about three or four years down the line, but then all of a sudden you don’t win anything, and those players you’re planning with turn out to be not quite as good because they are not part of a winning side.”

“There’s a balance to be had, and it feels like Liverpool are getting that right.”

“In terms of individuals, I’d be astounded if any of them left, to be honest. Football changes all the time, but at this current time, Liverpool is the destination for top players. I don’t see why or how you would leave.”

“Where can you go that’s better? You can go sideways, yes, to someone like Manchester City, but Liverpool wouldn’t sell you and why would you want to tarnish your reputation anyway?”

“Barcelona and Real Madrid aren’t what they were when I had to make a decision all those years ago. Liverpool are a different animal these days; they can entice anyone they want, and with anyone who is already there, the club holds all the aces.”

“I’d be astounded if anybody goes this summer.”

“There’s safety in numbers now. If the worst comes to the worst, a bad injury or a player wanting to leave, then there’s security. We have five top-class players who you’d be happy to start in any game. And then there are one or two behind that as well, who can come on and change a game.”

“It had to be a worry having those three players, Mane, Salah and Firmino, for so long, and all of them being the same age. At some point you’ve got to start planning for the future, and I just think now that with Jota and Diaz, all of a sudden it takes all of those worries away.”

“Not that you can replace Salah, or anyone for that matter, but you can evolve the team. And I can’t imagine Liverpool falling away now in terms of quality in that position, with the players they’ve got. It’s been a masterstroke bringing those two in.”