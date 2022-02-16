Liverpool Will Still Decide How Successful City Will Be This Season – Pep Guardiola

Liverpool can still stop Manchester City from dominating on all fronts this season, Pep Guardiola has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Reds have always been a pain in the behind, and he expects them to still have a say in which teams win the biggest titles this year.

Pep added that Liverpool has always been City’s biggest rivals in recent seasons, and this is still the case.

His words, “Liverpool. They are our biggest rivals in the last few seasons, they are always there.”

“They are a pain in the a** all the time. They are a fantastic team.”