    Login
    Subscribe

    Lizzo Flaunts Her Curves On Social Media

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular US singer, Lizzo has jumped on social media to flaunt her curves on social media. She recently shared a picture wearing a shimmering gold bikini during a pool day, and fans have been reacting.

    Lizzo
    Lizzo

    The singer–songwriter flaunted her curvaceous figure in the string swimwear alongside these words, “Back to work.”

    See photo,

    Lizzo
    Lizzo

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply