Lori Harvey, Damson Idris End Three-Month-Long Relationship

Popular figure, Lori Harvey has reportedly ended her relationship with actor, Damson Idris after a three-month-long relationship. Reports have said that the two are no longer seeing each other, and fans have been reacting.

According to a source, “They were dating and it was great, but they’re no longer around each other like that.”

“There’s no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They’re just doing their own thing right now.”

Idris was seen last week at the premiere of ‘Swarm,’ a new Amazon Prime TV series that Idris stars in, and Lori Harvey did not attend with him.

WOW.