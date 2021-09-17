Losing Against Young Boys Doesn’t Mean Ole’s MUFC Job Is On The Line – Berbatov

Manchester United legend, Dimitar Berbatov has come out to defend Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer after the club’s loss vs Young Boys. He recently revealed that Ole’s job is definitely not at risk despite the shocking loss.

According to him, even if 7 defeats in 11 Champions League matches under Ole Solskjaer is not good enough for United, there is more to football than statistics.

He added that one defeat in the UCL does not put Ole’s job in jeopardy so people should stop talking about his future.

His words, “Seven defeats in 11 Champions League matches under Ole Solskjaer is not good enough for United. I get that but sometimes there is more to football than the statistics show,”

“Is Solskjaer’s job at risk after the defeat in Switzerland? Come on, you can’t be serious. United have played four games in the Premier League and won three of them. One defeat in the Champions League does not put Ole’s job in jeopardy. I don’t see any point in discussing Solskjaer’s future so early in the season.”

“United have a strong squad, have made excellent signings who are bedding in, and we should judge them at the end of the group stage, not after one match.”