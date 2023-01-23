Lots Of Women Deserved To Be Nominated For The BRITs Best Artist Award – Sam Smith

British singer, Sam Smith has come out to slam organizers of the BRITs Award because there are no women nominated in the category for Best Artist. He recently had his say during an interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only hope for the ceremony to be reflective after the shortlist for this year’s prestigious prize featured just male nominees.

He added that there are a lot of female artists who should have made the shortlist, instead of just Harry Styles, Stormzy, George Ezra, Central Cee and Fred Again being left to contend for the prize.

His words, “Things are moving forward, but it’s obvious it’s not there yet. From seeing that [best artist] list, there is still a long way to go.”

“It’s incredibly frustrating. It feels like it should be easy to do.”

WOW.