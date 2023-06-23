    Login
    Lukaku Isn't Interested In Saudi Arabia Right Now – Lawyer

    Romelu Lukaku’s lawyer has come out to speak about his client’s future after a season on loan at Inter Milan. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Romelu Lukaku
    According to him, he can state categorically that Lukaku will not be joining AC Milan in the summer, and he also has no interest in going to Saudi Arabia right now.

    He added that the Chelsea striker intends to stay in Europe in the neatest future to play his best football.

    His words, “No talks ongoing with AC Milan. Romelu wants to stay in Europe; confirmed this by not joining Saudi now. Chelsea position: interested clubs have to present a firm offer. Inter have the ball in their court.”

