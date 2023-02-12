    Login
    Subscribe

    Madonna Wore A Halloween Custume At The 2023 Grammys – Piers Morgan

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular celebrity has come out to react to Madonna’s appearance at the 2023 Grammys. Her look surely left several fans confused, with many taking to social media to ask if it is really the 64-year-old songstress.

    Madonna
    Madonna

    Also reacting, Piers wrote, “I thought Halloween was in October?”

    See what he shared,

    Piers Morgan
    Piers Morgan

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply