Maguire Made Lindelof Look Bad – Paul Parker

Harry Maguire makes those around him at Manchester United look bad on the pitch, Paul Parker has said. He recently revealed that the defender cannot play for a top-10 club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that Victor Lindelof is a different player when he is not next to Maguire because he has proven that with his recent performances.

Parker added that people like to say that Maguire is a ball-playing CB, but he isn’t even good with the ball.

His words, “Victor Lindelof’s level isn’t dropping when he is playing alongside Harry Maguire, but Maguire makes him look bad. Imagine a movie with one very good actor and one very bad actor. The actor that is actually quite good would immediately look bad because he has to carry the other actor on his back. That’s what Lindelof is doing with Maguire and it’s completely different with Luke Shaw.”

“With him, Man United are having two good actors, to stay in this analogy, and they are complimenting each other. Luke Shaw is very good on the ball, which is what everyone wanted to say that Maguire was when he signed for United. But the ones that saw him for Hull knew that he was never good on the ball. All he was doing was dribbling around the box and making mistakes, which were classified as unlucky. It was a selling point.”

“Harry Maguire is not able to hold a line. He can’t do that. He wants to defend deep, which is why he ideally should move to a club that is playing with a deep line. Of course he can’t play for a club in the top 10. He might be able to play for one of the teams below that if they are defending deep. He can’t play for a progressive team.”

“But Maguire is going to be a problem in the summer window. I don’t think he wants to leave and I don’t think the clubs want to pay what Man United are valuing him. He enjoys being a United player and he is probably not ambitious enough to move on and keep his spot in the England squad. He might think it’s secured no matter what happens. He has this embedded confidence in himself, which in fact can be called an arrogance to be perfectly honest.”