Maguire Played Well Vs Leicester City – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to explain why he decided to play Paul Pogba in attack in his team’s draw against Leicester instead of Marcus Rashford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he simply did not want to put the England striker in the starting XI because of his lack of confidence, and Pogba was deemed to be the better option.

Rangnick added that Maguire played well vs Leicester City, and he decided for him to play on the right side of defence after seeing him play there for England.

His words, “The only [attacker] we had was Marcus Rashford.”

“We knew this morning Cristiano could not play and decided to start Paul Pogba. After 60 minutes we made the change and had a central striker on the pitch.”

“It is no secret that he was not full of confidence in the last couple of weeks. In training he is looking well but it was a question between Paul and Marcus, we went with Paul.”

“It was a difficult time for him. I had to decide between two options and I think I decided for the one that gave us more stability in midfield, which was true until the goal.”

On Maguire, “I think he played well,”

“I decided for him to play on the right side of defence after seeing him play for England there. For me, it was a solid performance from him.”

“The reaction of our supporters and they are the best in England. Harry Maguire had a flawless game defensively and offensively.”

“He prefers to play on the left side but I decided he should play on the right after seeing him for England and as a right-footed player it makes it easy to play.”