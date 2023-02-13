Male Celebrities Lose Their Fame Once They Get Married – Speed Darlington

Popular figure, Speed Darlington has come out to share why some male celebrities would rather have a baby mama than marry. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is clearly a high chance of celebrities losing their fame and relevance after getting married and having kids, so they prefer to just bear children.

He added that failed careers are mostly as a result of the time, energy and effort popular figures put in to maintain their home and raise good children.

