Mammoth crowd as Ortom leads PDP statewide campaign to Zone C

Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday, rounded off its 9-day Statewide campaigns ahead of the fast approaching 2023 general elections.

The campaign train was in three local governments of the Benue Zone C, including Ohimini, Apa and Agatu yesterday where thousands of party supporters came out in droves to receive them.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who led other party chieftains to round-off the campaign, declared that the rousing reception that was given the campaign team in the 23 LGAs was an indication of the party’s acceptability and impending victory at the polls.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters who thronged the campaign rallies held in Idekpa, Ugbokpo and Obagaji in the Benue South Senatorial district, Governor Ortom assured them that the guber candidate, Engr. Titus Uba and other candidates of the party in the election will never disappoint the people if elected.

He particularly pointed out that the governorship candidate, Engr. Uba, who worked with him closely, had followed policies and programmes of his administration and would ensure protection of lives and property.

He stated that the economic blueprint of the Uba/Ngbede ticket which is aimed at strengthening security and agricultural productivity to boost the economy was the best for the State.

Governor Ortom, who had earlier presented the guber candidate to traditional and religious leaders in the 3 LGAs, assured them that Engr. Uba was prepared for the task of governance and will continue to sustain the mutual partnership his Government has had with the traditional and religious institutions for the well-being of the people.

The Ada Agatu, HRH Chief Godwin Ngbede Onah who was Governor Ortom’s primary school teacher and the Ada Ohimini, HRH Chief John Ochayi had in separate remarks during the visits commended the Governor’s bravery and uncompromising disposition in protecting the people of the State, pledging their commitment to continue their support for him and the candidates of the party.

Also speaking, Rt. Rev. Benjamin Anem and Rev. Philip Isah Ada described Governor Ortom as a fearless leader who has never abandoned his people in the face of intimidation and oppression, promising to continue praying for him to conquer all adversaries.

PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Uba, in his remarks, acknowledged that the success of governance was anchored on mutual relationships established between the traditional and religious institutions which he noted the Governor had established, pledging to leverage on it to move the state forward when elected as Ortom’s successor.

Senator representing Benue South, Comrade Abba Moro noted that the PDP guber candidate, Engr. Uba had a passion for the people and the right composure for governance, urging the people to vote for him.

On his part, Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede said the people of the area were eager to vote for all candidates of the party as it was the only party known to them with the most credible candidates in the elective positions.

Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Isaac Mffo and Director of the Campaign Management Committee, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa all lauded the people’s commitment to the party and enjoined them to vote massively for the party’s candidates who were people of proven leadership antecedents.