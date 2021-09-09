MAN commend Ogun for easier ways of doing business

As part of the state’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and other stakeholders have commended the Ogun State Government’s establishment of an online business premises registration system.

The state administration said that registration would be free until the end of the year and that permission backlogs would be waived.

This was disclosed during the virtual and physical opening of the portal at Ogun TechHub in Abeokuta.

The launch, he said, was the result of the state government’s reforms and digitisation initiatives aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses in the state.

Abiodun, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, said the portal would allow for proper planning towards infrastructure, security, power, and environmental management as well as the provision of other relevant facilities for businesses.

He said, “In the past, business Permit registration had hitherto been done manually. But when the Business Environment Council-established Technical Working Group on ‘Starting a Business’ started work, in line with our digitisation initiative, we decided that this registration process must be automated.

“The automation process has been tested. This portal is very interactive.”

All types of businesses operating in the state are encouraged to register for free on the portal till the end of the year, according to Abiodun, who also stated that the government has waived all backlogs on business premises permit registration in the state.

To eradicate unlawful tax collection in the state, he said the government will unify its levies with legal underpinning and enhance the enforcement of its tax regulations.