Manchester City Has Stopped Paying My Salary – Mendy

Manchester City is no longer paying Benjamin Mendy’s wages of more than £100,000 a week. This is coming after the defender was charged with a string of sex offences, and fans have been reacting.

The French World Cup winner told Chester Crown Court yesterday that the champions withdrew his salary in September 2021 despite him still denying seven counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault against six women.

The 28-year-old added he has re-evaluated his life decisions during four months on remand.

