Manchester City Is Focused On Besting Liverpool – De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has come out to say that the clash vs Liverpool on Sunday will not decide the title race. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, as a player, it is a must to always strive to win matches home and away, especially big games, but the clash at the Etihad will only be the beginning of the tough clashes to come.

KDB added that a win, draw or loss vs Liverpool will not decide anything as there are more staunch games this season.

His words, “As a player you want to win games and trophies and if you want to do that then you need to win these big games,”

“But if you win, draw or lose, there is still a lot to play for.”