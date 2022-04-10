Manchester City, Liverpool Are Also Quality Without The Ball – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has come out to react to the blockbuster match between Manchester City and Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, what both teams are also brilliant at is their out of possession football, and it is part of the reason why Liverpool and Manchester City are so successful at the moment.

Keane added that other teams in world football will be unable to cope with either side when they are not with the ball because they constantly put the opponent under pressure.

His words, “What the teams are brilliant at is out of possession. That is the key for these teams. Even established international players can’t deal with it because they are being put under pressure.”

“The quality, what impressed me with all these top quality players was their desire to keep going for their win at the end. No team was going to dominate for long spells as there is so much quality on both sides.

“Liverpool showed their character in the second half. But then City had great chances as well. A great reminder to us all of what this game is about.”