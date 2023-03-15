Manchester City Must Press More To Create Chances – Haaland

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has come out to admit that his super strength is scoring goals. This is coming after a record-breaking performance in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, whenever he plays any football game, the only thing on his mind is getting the ball in the back of the net to help his club and his teammates.

Haaland added that he wants Manchester City to press more to win the ball back during matches, because that will lead to more goalscoring chances.

His words, “It’s a big night. Firstly, I’m proud to play in this competition, I love it. Five goals!”

“My super strength is scoring goals. Should I be honest? A lot of goals today, I didn’t think. I was just trying to get it into the back of the net. A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to put it where the goalkeeper is not.”

“To win 7-0 is amazing. I’m blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking. I was so tired after my celebrations.”

“We worked on the pressing yesterday, especially at home we have to run and press,”

“We are so good at getting the ball. In my opinion, we should do this more. I think we can use this more [pressing], there is more space for the guys in between to play. Compared to last year and now we can play with a striker in behind and that’s what I’m trying to bring.”