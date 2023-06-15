Manchester City Played The Best Football This Year – Rashford

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has come out to admit that he turned the TV off while Manchester City celebrated their Champions League win. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely likes watching the football games in the best competitions, but he does not have to watch a rival club celebrating after the final whistle.

Rashford added that he can only congratulate Manchester City for playing the best football this year.

His words, “It’s exactly the same. I like watching football, I like watching the best games so that’s what I did. But after they [City] win the game, I don’t need to watch them celebrating and all that stuff, so yeah, TV off!”

On meeting the City players in the England camp, “It is going to be funny. Like I said, it’s congratulations to them and, for me, they deserved it, they played the best football this year. There’s not much more to say about it, really. There’s a strong bond in this squad and there has been regardless of which players come in and that’s down to the environment. There’s not much more I can put it down to, so we’re looking forward to having them back here.”