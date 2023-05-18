Manchester City Players Played With Calm And Tension Vs Real Madrid – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to hail the club’s 4-0 thumping of Real Madrid as his best-ever Champions League performance. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, considering the opponent his boys went up against last night, the performance has to be the best he has ever seen from his team in the UCL.

Pep added that his players played with a mix of calm and tension after the disappointment last season.

His words, “The highest, considering the opponent,”

“The standard was really, really good.”

“I had the feeling we had the mix of calm and tension to play these types of games. It was so tough last season losing the way we lost. We had to swallow poison. When we got Madrid in the draw I said ‘I want it’.”

“Let me win the first two. The Premier League we are close. We play against our neighbours and an Italian team in the finals. We are there and the players can think about it and visualise it. They have the feeling and we are three games away.”