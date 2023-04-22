Manchester City Switched On After The Draw Vs Nottingham Forest – Rodri

Manchester City midfielder, Rodri has come out to say that the team had an open conversation after drawing with Nottingham Forest. He recently revealed that the discussion sparked a ruthless winning run, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players concluded that the performance was not good enough plus they needed to kill the game better, and he and his teammates switched on from then on.

Rodri added that every game will be a final henceforth if City wants to win trophies this season.

His words, “I remember the game in Nottingham. We had a conversation. It’s not enough to play good, you need to punish,”

“From that moment we switched on and you see it now, the behaviour and the character of the team. We identified the fact that we needed to punish our rivals. That is where we have improved … to finish the games. You have seen it in the last months that almost every chance we have, we score.”

“That is what we work for. Now we know that if we want to achieve everything then every game is a final and we have to win – that is the mentality.”