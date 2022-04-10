Manchester City Vs Liverpool Was Very Intense – Jota

Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota has come out to say that the match vs Manchester City at the Etihad was very intense. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Reds already knew that Manchester City were formidable at the Etihad, but Liverpool players still did everything possible to give victory a go at the stadium.

Jota added that it was a good start to the second half for Liverpool and the draw was a fair result for both teams.

His words, “Very intense game. They are very good and playing at home. We tried to do our best but we felt at the end we could have done a little better. They had their chances and we had our too. We were fighting until the end.”

“We tried to condition their game the way they wanted but they are obviously very good at what they do so it’s not easy. You know sooner or later you can steal one or two balls and it’s a football game so you need to take advantage of your chances.”

“We were losing so we needed to change a little bit and it’s nice to have a break to go again [at half-time]. We had a very good beginning. It’s a draw in the end and now we need to believe from here until the end.”

“That’s why you play football for these types of games that are very important and very decisive. We wanted to win this game but it was not possible so we have to keep believing.”