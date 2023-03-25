Mancini Knows There Are Good Enough Strikers To Select For Italy – Balotelli

Italy striker, Mario Balotelli has come out to blast Roberto Mancini’s comments over a perceived lack of strikers to choose from for the national team. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that there are strikers in Italy who are very fit to play and help the national team, and the problem is a manager who never fails to learn from past mistakes.

He added that such managers only ever try to trace back their steps when it is already too late.

His words, “There are strikers in Italy and they are fit, trust me. Regret is the feeling of those who regularly don’t learn the lesson and get there once it’s all finished. Or simply, they never get there.”