Mancini’s Ideas Should Never Be Questioned – Bonucci

Juventus manager, Leonardo Bonucci has come out to back Roberto Mancini after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, what Mancini has given Italy in the past 3 years has been very unique, and his ideas and human value should never be questioned.

Bonucci added that Italy continuing with the ex-Manchester City manager despite the World Cup disappointment is only logical.

His words, “What Mancini has given us in these three years has been unique,”

“An empathy has been created that was rarely seen in Coverciano, for us to continue with him is only a logical consequence.”

“His ideas and human value are not discussed, then a game can change visions but those who live in this environment every day just want to continue this path.”

“The 48 hours after the elimination were really hard, we found ourselves with our mouths closed and in silence at lunch and in the changing rooms.”

“We tried to play it down with the younger players, saying that they will have other opportunities, then Mancini spoke and we reconnected to the present and the future.”

“We have to start again to rebuild, the bases to make a great ascent are there.”