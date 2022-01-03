Mane Deserved A Red Vs Chelsea – Mendy

Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy has come out to say that Sadio Mane should have been sent off for elbowing teammate Cesar Azpilicueta. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Sadio Mane is his brother and compatriot, he definitely should have been seen red for that challenge on his club teammate.

Mendy added that the tackle coming in very early in the game doesn’t matter, it was a red nonetheless.

His words, “Sadio is my brother, my compatriot. But he should not have stayed on the pitch after one minute.”

Azpi added, “It’s a clear red. I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.”

“He doesn’t see the ball, he just wants to lead with the elbow. I honestly don’t understand it.”

“It was a clear red card. We’re getting these decisions against us which could change the course of the game.”

“We don’t see consistency even within the same game, and to me, it’s clear a decision like this is clear. I watched the replay, but I didn’t need to. It was a clear red.”