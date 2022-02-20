Mane Is A Liverpool Legend – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to hail Sadio Mane for his achievements at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mane is already a legend a Liverpool and his goal record for the club is absolutely insane.

Klopp added that Mane really helped the Reds in the last game by playing effective football in several positions.

His words, “Oh, definitely [Mane is a club legend]; [His] goal record is absolutely insane as well and the goal he scored today [Saturday] maybe shows the whole range of the things he can do,”

“He helped the team today massively with first playing in the centre, then going back to the left-wing, then being in the right moment in the centre, then doing a bicycle kick. Sadio has more than 100 goals as well.”

“He is a world-class striker wherever he will play: left-wing, right-wing, centre. He is a world-class striker and yes, it’s really helpful to have him here.”