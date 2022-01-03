Mane, Salah And Keita Should Do Everything Possible To Win AFCON 2021 – Van Dijk

Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk has come out to tell Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to make the club proud at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool will keep going without the Africans and he can only wish them nothing but the best at the tournament.

Van Dijk added that he wants Keita, Salah and Mane to do everything possible to ensure they win the competition for their country.

His words, “We will keep going. Good luck to our African players at Afcon, make us proud.”

“I just told Sadio and Mo: ‘I wish you all the best in the Africa cup’. You’re already legends there, but everyone knows how it feels to play for your country.”

“Go and try with everything you have and try and win it. Then you become an even bigger legend.”

“They have the right to fight for prizes, each prize that comes, as we all have the right to fight for prizes.”