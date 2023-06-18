Marcus Rashford Hangs Out With Courtney Caldwell After Recent Breakup

Pictures of a newly-single Marcus Rashford returning to his Miami hotel at 5am in the morning with Big Body University lecturer, Courtney Caldwell have surfaced online. Recall that the England and Manchester United star jetted out to Florida last week in the wake of his split from his childhood sweetheart and fiancée, Lucia Loi.

Marcus recently sent tongues wagging as he partied into the early hours before heading back to his hotel with Courtney.

Reports gathered that the footballer enjoyed a night out at Club Mr. Jones and during the night, Marcus enjoyed champagne and food at an exclusive cabana with private five-star hospitality service.

