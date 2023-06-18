    Login
    Subscribe

    Marcus Rashford Hangs Out With Courtney Caldwell After Recent Breakup

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Pictures of a newly-single Marcus Rashford returning to his Miami hotel at 5am in the morning with Big Body University lecturer, Courtney Caldwell have surfaced online. Recall that the England and Manchester United star jetted out to Florida last week in the wake of his split from his childhood sweetheart and fiancée, Lucia Loi.

    Marcus Rashford
    Marcus Rashford

    Marcus recently sent tongues wagging as he partied into the early hours before heading back to his hotel with Courtney.

    Reports gathered that the footballer enjoyed a night out at Club Mr. Jones and during the night, Marcus enjoyed champagne and food at an exclusive cabana with private five-star hospitality service.

    WOW.

    See also  My Female Fans Want Me To Change My Hairstyle - Kiss Daniel

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply