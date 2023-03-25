Martial Was Ten Hag’s Main Striker Before His Injury Woes – Weghorst

Manchester United striker, Wout Weghorst has come out to admit that he has been surprised by his regular playing time at the club. He, however, revealed that it must be down to injury-prone Anthony Martial, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ten Hag simply needed a striker who is available and could fit into his way of playing, but he still never knew he would be playing as many games as he is playing now.

Weghorst added that Anthony Martial was always going to be the main striker before his injury worries.

His words, “All Ten Hag said was that he needed a striker who could fit into his way of playing. He certainly did not paint the picture as it is now. Anthony Martial was his striker and he was doing fine – but he is injury-prone and the manager wanted all positions double-staffed.”

“Ten Hag did say clearly ‘It is up to you. You can force things and the best one plays.’ My dream has always been to get the most out of my career. To tap my ceiling. It makes me incredibly proud and happy.”