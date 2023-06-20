    Login
    Tinubu finally jets out of Nigeria to France

    Politics

    President Bola Tinubu has left Nigeria for France to attend the Global Financing Pact Summit convened by the French President, Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR
    The new Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Egbetokun and Service Chiefs bid the president farewell at the point of his departure

    His trip to France was disclosed by his Media Aide, Dayo Olusegun via Twitter.

    Sharing a video of Tinubu’s departure, Olusegun wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu heads to France ahead of the Global Financing Pact Summit convened by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. New Acting IGP Egbetokun and the newly appointed Service Chiefs line up to bid him farewell. Mr President is billed to return to Nigeria on Saturday.”

