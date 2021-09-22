MasterCard and Jobberman joins hand to boost employment in Nigeria

Jobberman which is identified as a job placement firm, has announced its commitment for Better Work initiative, as part of its longstanding partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The employer-centred initiative is directed towards the radically bolster recruitment in Nigeria, with the eyed goal on driving female hires and providing integrated end-to-end support on the easy to use online jobs platform.

According to the statement, the initiative, which will be targeted mainly at both large corporations and SMEs in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Kaduna, will be able to capitalise on access to over 182,000 pre-vetted jobseekers between the age of 18-35, segmented by industry and qualification level and with a core focus on the agricultural, creative and digital sectors in Nigeria.

It stated, “The Alliance for Better Work has been designed to improve job retention, workplace productivity, business development and, crucially, bridge the gap on gender unemployment which according to recent data is 35.2% compared to 31.8% for men. To-date, employers have faced challenges such as cost for training new employees, a flood of unfiltered applications and wide skills gap.

The campaign will run in parallel to Jobberman’s successful soft skills training program, which has already equipped 190,628 young people between the age of 18-35 for the workplace, as well as placing more than 82,600 in dignified employment. The latest drive will see the pioneering platform draw from its leading expertise in the market to tackle both strands of recruitment with equal volition and on course to reach its target of securing employment for 3 million young people by 2025.”

It stated that the Alliance will establish a commitment between Jobberman and employers in the agriculture, creative, digital, finance, healthcare, retail/FMCG, advertising and education sectors to #hirebetter and move beyond the inertia of costly recruitment processes.

“The Alliance for Better Work is an exclusive recruitment club that gives employers access to the largest pool of trained quality candidates in the country, innovative end-to-end recruitment and post-hiring support, brand amplification, and exclusive rates, all tailored to companies specific needs,” it added.