Match At The Etihad Will Feel Like A Final Vs Arsenal – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that the match vs Arsenal will feel like a final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that Arsenal will not lose too many games between now and the end of the season, so the Etihad could determine who wins the league eventually.

Pep added that losing the game at City’s stadium will almost signal the end of his team’s title race.

His words, “Like I said in the previous press conference, it is to win win win,”

“They [Arsenal] have had an incredible run so far this season, I don’t think they will drop many points and we have to be in there.”

“It is important for us to arrive at the match by winning today and [it is] a final against them in the next Premier League game.”

“It is a final to play more finals,”

“If we lose this game it will be almost over.”

“We have to arrive in this position having the chance to be close to Arsenal. We want this opportunity knowing how difficult it will be but before that we have a Champions League semi-final chance and the FA Cup.”