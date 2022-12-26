Matheus Cunha Has Completed His Medical – Wolves

Wolves have confirmed the loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid, with the deal also including a €40 million obligation to buy clause. The club recently had its say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Wolves, the Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, so the club is looking forward to him resuming.

Wolves added that his loan move will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, so he cannot wait.

His words, “The Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, finalising a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered.”