Matip Is Playing Fearlessly – Van Dijk

Liverpool centre-back, Virgil van Dijk has come out to say he wishes he had Joel Matip’s skills. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Matip played really well in Liverpool‘s 6-0 hammering of Leeds United on Wednesday, and he loves the way he has been playing fearlessly.

Van Dijk added that he told the defender that he would score very soon with the way he has been playing, and it happened.

His words, “It’s a big quality of him – I wish I had that quality at times!”

“He just can go without any fear at all and hope for the best a little bit! But he has that quality. It’s a big strength of him and obviously, it’s useful because it drags other players from their position and today obviously the space was there to make that run and finish it off.”

“I said to him already before the game I felt it coming because he had an assist for Diogo and I said, ‘A goal is next!’ so I’m obviously very happy for him.”

“I think also himself, mentally he is at a good place.”

“I think the four of us, because we cannot forget Joe, who is obviously not even in the squad at the moment, but four of us are keeping each other as sharp as we can.”

“We need everyone and obviously it’s very good to see that he is fit, he is playing on a high level and whether I play with him, Ibou[Konate] or Joe, it’s always good to be out there together and work hard.”