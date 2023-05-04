May 29: Why Tinubu’s inauguration could be stopped – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi has clarified his earlier statement in which he claimed that the “President-elect is not an official position.”

Amadi claimed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s inauguration could be stopped before May 29, insisting that he has a serious case in tribunal that could go either way.

His statement was contained in a post via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

Recall that Amadi said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State probably thought that the President-elect is an official position, noting that Tinubu’s visit cannot be official.

The statement followed Wike’s declaration of Wednesday May 3 as a public holiday for the people to receive Tinubu, who was invited by the governor.

The statement had attracted mixed interpretations.

However, the public affairs analyst took to his Twitter handle to make further clarifications, saying it is not automatic that Tinubu will form the next government.

He wrote, “Clarification on Legal Status of President-Elect.

“@officialABAT is PRESIDENT-ELECT. But he is not yet President.

2. It isn’t automatic that he will form the next government. He has a serious case in tribunal that can go either way.

3. The tribunal can stop the inauguration before 29.

“Like I always say, corruption in language leads to corruption in statecraft. Just as the law gave @inecnigeria power to make a declaration, it gives the judiciary the power to reverse it. There’s no constitutional duty to inaugurate on May 29 if a declaration is legally challenged as here.

“There is no fait accompli about the situation. Some use of language can create a false narrative where we believe that a declaration by @inecnigeria no matter how wrong constitutes a new government. No. It does not, until the final court.