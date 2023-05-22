    Login
    May God Comfort Late Prince Adewale Adeyemo’s Family – Kunle Afod

    Celebrity News

    Popular Nollywood actor, Prince Adewale Adeyemo has died. He passed away on Monday morning, May 22 after a brief illness, and fans have been reacting.

    Prince Adewale Adeyemo
    The news of his demise was shared on social media by his colleague, Kunle Afod, alongside these words, “Hmmmm God you know best RIP Prince Adewale Adeyemo. He passed on early hours of today after a brief illness. God will comfort all his family, friends and colleagues.”

    R.I.P.

