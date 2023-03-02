May God Forgive Those Who Called Me Barren – Seyi Edun

Popular Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has come out to blast a woman who mocked her for her inability to bear a child before the arrival of her twins. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, a woman, identified as Tiwatope Abiodun mocked and cursed her in her DM that she will stay barren, not knowing that she was already pregnant at the time.

The troll wrote, “Olounje oshi. Mrs Agan Alainiron. Na 2day chop chicken and gizzard u sabi. Born pikin make we see. U even still dey curse? Instead make u go dey loose weight dey cry 2 ur creator. Oponu. You jez dey fat with no child 2 show d world. You dey chop, sleep and wake. Ur mama jez sit down dey sleep for ur matter. Na Toyin head dey catch you Sha and you will be barren forever.”

Reacting, Seyi said, “Olorun ju e lo, May God forgive u. I do not know you but Olorun mo e. Egan mi pada dogo, oju tie, eebu mi dola. U trolled me October last year not knowing I was already pregnant. You are not my God. Bye for now.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.