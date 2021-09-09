Mbappe Can Grow With Messi – Pauleta

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe might not score as much as Messi this season, Pauleta has said. He recently revealed that the Frenchman will have to adapt to such reality after the Argentine joined.

According to him, Mbappe should open up to growing with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain because he’ll definitely find himself in a good situations thanks to his quality of passing.

Pauleta added that Mbappe being able to play either on the side or in the middle will also be an asset.

His words, “He will have to adapt.”

“But he will grow a lot with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. If he has the intelligence to move well, taking advantage of the spaces created by Messi and Neymar, he will often find himself in a good situation thanks to their quality of passing and he will therefore be able to score many goals.”

“The fact that he can play either on the side or in the middle will be an asset. That said, there is always a risk that one of the three will score less. If that’s the case for Kylian, he’ll have to accept it.”

“If Paris Saint-Germain had won a Champions League since Neymar and Kylian’s arrival, everyone would say they’re a perfect duo. But because they didn’t win it, it makes sense that there is criticism.”

“But I think they get along well. They are two players with a lot of qualities who like to have the ball even though they have different styles. They are complementary. I hope they will succeed in forming a formidable trio with Lionel Messi.”