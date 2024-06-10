Mbappe Choosing Monaco Over Arsenal Was The Right Decision – Arsene Wenger

Ex-Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has come out to speak on his efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he reached out to Mbappe’s parents when he saw a photo of the player wearing an Arsenal shirt as a kid, but Monaco managed to convince him in the end by guaranteeing better playing time.

Wenger added that in hindsight, it seems like the player and his parents made the right decision.

His words, “It was a footballing blow, and an obvious one too. Seeing a photo [of Mbappe wearing an Arsenal shirt], hurts my heart a little. I went to his parents and tried to convince them. At the time, he was a little shy, people were starting to ask him for his first autographs in Monaco. At the beginning of your career, you don’t have too much pressure at the start and they managed to persuade him to extend it by promising him that he would play more easily at Monaco than at Arsenal, Liverpool or Real Madrid. We can say that his parents advised him well and that he made the right decision.”

WOW.

