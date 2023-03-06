Mbappe Gives Strength To PSG And His Teammates – Daniel Bravo

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe is the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Daniel Bravo has said. He recently revealed that the Frenchmen is currently the best player in the world, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the young forward is very intelligent that he knows what he needs to do to improve his game to the highest level.

Daniel added that Mbappe gives strength to his team, and his presence will always scare opponents.

His words, “He is so intelligent that he knows what he needs to do to improve. So we don’t know where he can go. For me, he is the heir to Messi-Ronaldo. Today, for me, he is the best player in the world. He makes his partners better. He gives strength to the team. It scares the opponent, who is forced to retreat a little more.”

“We may have regretted that he was not there from the start of PSG-Bayern. But he will be there when he returns and I think that can change everything. I’m sure Paris can qualify now because Kylian will be there.”