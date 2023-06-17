Mbappe Is Predictable – Jose Luis Chilavert

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe would struggle to deliver if he played in South America, former goalkeeper, Jose Luis Chilavert has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not see the French captain running at top speed if he was playing at the altitude in South American clubs.

Jose added that he believes Mbappe is very predictable and would be easily checked by defenders in the South American league.

His words, “I would like to see him running at altitude in La Paz or Quito, or playing away in Brazil. Here he would be an average player, he’s predictable. Obviously he has an advantage with his speed, but with a defender blowing his neck we can control him calmly.”