Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Minister Nyesom Wike Approves Due Promotions for FCDA Staff

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the promotions of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) staff on Grade Levels 07 – 15 for the years 2022 and 2023.

    A total of 1,018 senior and junior staff were successfully promoted following the conclusion of the exercise in April 2024.

    The minister has also granted approval for an immediate review of the Conditions of Service and Operations Manual for the FCDA.

    Nyesom Wike
    Nyesom Wike

    This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, who stated that the approval was conveyed by the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Engr. Emeka Ezeh.

    See also  FG Shielding Amaechi — Wike; I Can’t Discuss A Subordinate, Amaechi Replies

    The FCDA is now in the process of setting up the necessary machinery to achieve the objectives of this review.

    The management and staff of the FCDA expressed their gratitude to the minister for these approvals, noting that they will significantly boost morale and improve productivity.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News