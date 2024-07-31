Minister Nyesom Wike Approves Due Promotions for FCDA Staff

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the promotions of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) staff on Grade Levels 07 – 15 for the years 2022 and 2023.

A total of 1,018 senior and junior staff were successfully promoted following the conclusion of the exercise in April 2024.

The minister has also granted approval for an immediate review of the Conditions of Service and Operations Manual for the FCDA.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, who stated that the approval was conveyed by the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Engr. Emeka Ezeh.

The FCDA is now in the process of setting up the necessary machinery to achieve the objectives of this review.

The management and staff of the FCDA expressed their gratitude to the minister for these approvals, noting that they will significantly boost morale and improve productivity.