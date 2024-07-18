Mbappe Is Ready To Take PSG To Court Over Unpaid Wages – Mother

Kylian Mbappe is ready to sue Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages, his mother has said. She recently had her say following his highly-anticipated move to Real Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, decisions will have to be made on how his unpaid wages would be settled asap, but she trusts PSG to do the needful on time because they recently responded to Mbappe‘s letter.

She added that the matter should be resolved soonest, except a court is needed to intervene.

Her words, “It’s still going on. It’s now in the hands of Kylian’s representatives. But I trust PSG that things will get back to normal very quickly. We just received a response letter from them. Decisions will be made. Sometimes, during separations, you have to decide who gets the TV, who keeps the furniture or the car…

That’s where we are. I hope that all this won’t tarnish everything we’ve experienced, that we won’t dwell on that. I want to remember the positive things about PSG, that even this year when it was difficult, playing at the Parc, in your city, is beautiful. Like in a couple, once again, everything is never rosy, there are ups and downs. But in six months, things will be better.”

On if they can go to court, “If we have no choice, yes, of course. Now, I really hope that the contract we signed two years ago will be respected. Let’s stop saying: ‘Kylian said, didn’t say, did this, didn’t do that’. Nobody, in reality, can say what happened, neither me, nor the representatives of PSG, since for two years Kylian and the president have always seen each other alone, except once. And all that hasn’t stopped Kylian from playing since the announcement in February.”

WOW.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.