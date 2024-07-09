France captain, Kylian Mbappe should be dropped vs Spain, Frank Leboeuf has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very clear that Mbappe is playing at only 50% in Germany, and it is best to replace him with Bradley Barcola in the semis.

Frank added that Kylian is not serving France well by playing with an injury vs tough opponents.

His words, “If you are injured and you can’t play at 100%, you can only play at 50%, then you shouldn’t play. For me, you’re not serving France well and you’re not serving yourself well, because you’re criticised, you can’t play to your best level. I can’t see the use in playing Mbappe at 50% – I think that Bradley Barcola would do better.”

WOW.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.